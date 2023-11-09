(BCN) — Over $60 million in funding will be distributed to selected cities in the Bay Area to address the housing crisis California is facing, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said this week.

The funding is from the second batch of a $156.4 million Homekey Round 3 grant, the governor’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

Under this program, the state funds local government agencies to help them purchase hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings and other properties and convert them into long-term and permanent housing for homeless people.

The following areas will receive funding from the grant:

Oakland ($15,536,403)

San Leandro ($9,328,250)

Hayward and Union City ($9,677,000)

Salinas ($8,054,000)

San Francisco ($18,226,702)

According to the governor’s office, the first two batches of Homekey Round 3 awards have funded 1,266 homes, bringing the total homes financed across three rounds of the program to 14,040.

