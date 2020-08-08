Self-administered COVID-19 tests being offered in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A new testing site for COVID-19 will open in Berkeley today.

It’s a site where people can administer this test themselves.

This type of self testing is being offered in Southern California and a great way to test more people. Now, we could see it a lot more here in the Bay Area.

After a successful two-day pilot that provided self tests to over 500 people, Berkeley Public Health is bringing the testing kiosk back for an extended pilot.

How does it work at the kiosk? People can walk up and swab their own mouth and place it in a receptacle.

This happens while under supervision in case you have some questions you want to ask.

Test results are expected within 24 to 48 hours.

It is located at 1701 San Pablo in the Berkeley Adult School parking lot.

Testing is available from Saturday, August 8 through Friday, August 14

Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This is apart of the city’s efforts to expand access to testing for everyone in our community.

