(KRON) — A semi-automatic pistol and several bags of marijuana were found during a traffic stop Monday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. An officer made a traffic enforcement stop at Parkway Gardens near Del Paso Court at around 2:02 p.m.

The vehicle that was stopped was occupied by two men. A records check, police said, revealed that the driver was on probation. Police searched the vehicle and patted down the passenger.

A semi-automatic pistol was found in the waistband of the passenger, who police said had previously denied having a firearm. Officers also found several bags of marijuana in the car.

Officers secured the firearm and detained both men. A 19-year-old Fairfield man was arrested for weapons charges including possession of a stolen firearm. A 23-year-old man was cited for several open container and vehicle code violations.