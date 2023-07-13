(BCN) — A big-rig truck struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland early Thursday, closing all southbound lanes for nearly 20 minutes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the scene following a 3:39 a.m. report of the collision just north of the southbound off-ramp at 23rd Avenue. Authorities issued a Sigalert at 3:49 a.m. closing southbound lanes at 16th Avenue, where traffic was diverted off the highway.

By 4:07 a.m., traffic was being diverted to two far left southbound lanes of the highway. Authorities have since reopened all southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 880

