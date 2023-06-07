FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes are reopened after a semi-truck overturned early Wednesday morning on Highway 92 causing several packages to fall out.

Around 2 a.m., the driver of the semi-truck was driving westbound on Hwy 92 at Foster City Boulevard when they lost control of the truck. The vehicle eventually flipped over onto its side causing several packages to spill out onto the highway.

The driver was not injured and all packages were loaded back onto the semi-truck. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.