SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Many who spent Thanksgiving in the Bay Area are flying home to get to work Monday, and that crowd includes none other than Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

Feinstein, who is heading back to Washington, D.C. today, said she is ready to get back to work. She’s the longest-tenured female senator currently serving.

The former San Francisco mayor introduced an assault weapons ban in 2021. She said after several mass shootings last week she will continue to fight for this, saying guns are far too accessible.

“We have become a nation of guns,” Feinstein told KRON4 News. “It’s easy for anyone to get a guns. We see the carnage that is taking place. The shootings of many people is such a shock to the American conscience. I’m hopeful there will be a movement to reduce the number of firearms in this country.”

Feinstein continued, saying we have become a nation that solves problems with guns.

There have thus far been no major delays or cancellations at San Francisco International Airport. The departures drop-off is full of farewell hugs as travelers head home.

Airport officials are expecting 5 million travelers at SFO this holiday season, about 85% of pre-pandemic volume. People are advised to arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights through New Year’s.