SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, a centrist Democrat who served as California’s senior senator since 1992, has died, according to AP sources. She was 90.

Three people familiar with the situation confirmed her death to The Associated Press on Friday.

The longtime California senator was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992 after winning a special election and was serving her sixth term at the time of her passing. Feinstein was California’s first woman senator.

Earlier this year, Feinstein announced that she would not seek reelection in 2024. She was facing calls to resign as she battled health issues in recent months and was the oldest sitting senator.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) arrives to the Capitol for a series of nomination votes on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Feinstein, born June 22, 1933, in San Francisco, served as the mayor of SF for three terms from December 1978 to January 1988. During this time, Feinstein faced turmoil, including the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk. Feinstein then succeeded Moscone as the mayor, serving as the first woman in that position.

Before becoming a U.S. senator, Feinstein unsuccessfully ran for governor of California in 1990.

Feinstein had a storied political career that broke gender barriers as she rose from San Francisco’s City Hall to leadership posts in the U.S. Senate. She played key roles in political battles over issues including reproductive rights and environmental protection, gaining a reputation as a pragmatic centrist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.