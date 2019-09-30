Sen. Kamala Harris opens campaign headquarters in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – California Sen. Kamala Harris was back in the Bay Area this weekend to open her new headquarters in Oakland and talk with people about the top campaign issues for them.

While in Chinatown, Harris spoke about immigration, housing, health care and more.

But the whistleblower and impeachment inquiry were also at the top of people’s minds.

“I’m thankful that in this case, some of the most significant evidence that is obvious that shows that this president should be impeached is known by the American people, and I’m very thankful that this impeachment process is beginning,” Harris said.

Harris also said that the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should be investigated as part of the impeachment inquiry to find out what he knew about the call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president and when he knew about it.

Latest News Headlines: