Senator Bernie Sanders campaigned for votes in Bay Area

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Senator Bernie Sanders spent this President’s Day campaigning for votes right here in the Bay Area.

Thousands of enthusiastic voters came out to show their support for the Independent Senator from the state of Vermont.

“Take a look at this crowd today and tell me we can’t win the election,” Sanders said.

The Craneway Pavilion in Richmond was at 5,000 capacity inside with hundreds more outside for Senator Bernie Sanders ‘Get Out the Early Vote’ rally.

The Democratic candidate for president explains why he is taking a break from campaigning in Nevada and South Carolina to rally for primary votes in the state of California.

“I think you all know you are the largest state in this country. You have the most delegates in the democratic national convention and the candidate who wins here in California stands a pretty good chance to win the nomination,” Sanders said.

“The goal of this whole organizing activity was to declare that housing is a human right,” Carol Fife said.

Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment and Moms for Housing activist Carol Fife says the senator had their back and now they are backing his bid to be president.

“We are supporting Bernie Sanders for the next President of the United States. His campaign reached out to Moms for Housing and actually made a very public tweet condemning the militarized response of the Alameda County Sheriff,” Fife said.

That kind of support for local activists is why this has gained support from these voters

“He was supportive of the Oakland teachers strike. He went to Chicago for the Chicago teachers strike,” Sandy Barnard said.

Others say they support him because they agree with him on the issues.

“Definitely healthcare climate change is a big one. The green new deal,” Brian Matyas said.

“I am proud that we ate a campaign by the working class and for the working class,” Sanders said.

