Senator Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California Senator and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for President.
She made the announcement early Sunday morning on Twitter and joins a growing field of former candidates backing the vice president.
That includes Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke and Michael Bloomberg.
Senator Harris made the announcement from Alabama.
That leaves Senator Elizabeth Warren as the only major former candidate who has not yet endorsed either Biden or Senator Bernie Sanders.
Warren dropped out of the race late last week.
