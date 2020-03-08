Senator Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California Senator and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for President.

She made the announcement early Sunday morning on Twitter and joins a growing field of former candidates backing the vice president.

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

That includes Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke and Michael Bloomberg.

Senator Harris made the announcement from Alabama.

That leaves Senator Elizabeth Warren as the only major former candidate who has not yet endorsed either Biden or Senator Bernie Sanders.

Warren dropped out of the race late last week.

