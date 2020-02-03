Senator Scott Wiener proposes bill for public takeover of PG&E

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – State Senator Scott Wiener is moving forward with a plan to make PG&E a publicly run utility, complete with a new name, but not everyone is happy with his plan.

On Monday, Wiener held a press conference to announce that he’s introducing legislation to basically make PG&E a publicly run utility.

He says the legislation would fundamentally and structurally reform PG&E.

It would be run by the state and be called the Northern California Energy Utility District.

“PG&E is a failed company. What was always true has become increasingly clear. PG&E’s business model is broken,” Wiener said.

There was a group of protesters, mainly union workers from PG&E, who are worried that a state takeover of the utility could harm their benefits and they had a list of concerns.

“I’m here because I’m a member of IBEW 1245 and we’re against breaking that up for a number of reasons one of the reasons that’s near and dear to my heart is what happens to the pensions? They can’t answer the question. I put in a lot of years with 1245 if they break it up and send it to the state, where does the pension go? No one can answer that question,” Kevin Krummes said

Hoping to ease their concerns, Wiener said that the legislation would protect workers’ benefits.

He says that if they move from PG&E to a state-run utility that their pensions, benefits, everything would move over, but there was some skepticism about that.

Finally, Wiener says that this legislation would also allow local entities, like the city of San Francisco, to move forward with developing their own power systems, if they want to.