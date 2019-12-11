Senior home closure sparks outrage

SAN PABLO (KRON) – Seniors at an East Bay assisted living facility are now abruptly forced to find new homes.

Brookdale San Pablo residents were given a 60-day notice just days before Thanksgiving that their facility would be closing when the lease runs out in January.

Many of the seniors say this was one of their few affordable options.

Many of them are living off social security and can’t afford to live somewhere else.

Others say they planned to spend the rest of their lives here.

Now nearly 80 seniors are scrambling to find out what’s next.and say they’re getting more stressed as each day goes by.

Brookdale manages and operates 650 senior living facilities across the country.

In a statement, a Brookdale spokesperson blames the property owner for the closure because they wouldn’t sell the property. “We are not renewing the lease because this was a 30 plus year lease that no longer aligns with Brookdale’s overall strategy to own its properties.”

However residents say the owner tried negotiating the lease even lowering the price.

Now many are left feeling helpless on where to go next.

Now Brookdale says it’s offering to help relocate residents and offer up to one thousand dollars in moving expenses, but residents here say that’s not enough and they must do more.

