SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A popular Filipino fusion spot is opening another location in the Bay Area. Señor Sisig will open at the Ferry Building on Friday, Aug. 26.

After starting off as a food truck in 2010, Señor Sisig is set to have three brick-and-mortar locations: two in San Francisco and one in Oakland. The Ferry Building is known to be a big tourist destination for many visiting San Francisco.

Señor Sisig is described to be a mix of Filipino and Mexican food. A number of its menu items are tacos and burritos with sisig — a Filipino-style of marinated pork.

Señor Sisig has garnered national attention. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri was in a segment eating Señor Sisig food, and the business was featured on Forbes.

Señor Sisig locations

1 Ferry Building (San Francisco)

990 Valencia St. (San Francisco)

1628 Webster St. (Oakland)

The business still has food trucks in San Francisco and Oakland. The food truck schedule can be viewed here.

Señor Sisig has a following on social media with over 40K followers on its Instagram page, over 11K likes on Facebook and 11.3K followers on Twitter.

Customers can order online through Señor Sisig’s website here. The business also offers catering services in which you can book a Señor Sisig food truck for your event.