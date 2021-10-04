September was most violent month in Oakland: Police chief

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department held a press conference on Monday to discuss the violence in the city during the month of September.

Chief LeRonne Armstrong began the press conference with a moment of silence, honoring the lives lost last month.

So far this year, September was the most violent month in Oakland, according to Chief Armstrong.

“It’s sad to say that we lost 17 lives in the month of September,” Chief Armstrong said. “Senseless violence, so many people whose lives are gone.”

The chief said this is the highest amount of homicides in a month that Oakland has seen since 2013.

Families impacted by the violence also spoke at the press conference to share their stories.

Chief Armstrong also addressed two homicides that happened over the first weekend of October.

Late Friday night, a man was shot and killed in what police believe was part of a home invasion.

On Sunday morning, a woman was in her car when a robber approached her and tried to steal her car. Police said when she tried to escape but was shot and killed.

More than 900 guns have been recovered in the city in 2021.

Check back as this story will be updated.