Serial abuser sentenced to 10 years in Salinas prison

SALINAS (BCN) – A Monterey County judge sentenced 38-year-old Ricardo Jose Rodriguez, of Gonzales, to 10 years and eight months in prison after his conviction for a series of crimes connected with abuse of multiple partners and an assault in jail when his case was pending.

Rodriguez has multiple previous convictions, in 2013 for kidnapping and causing traumatic injury to his ex-wife, in 2019 for stalking her and in 2021 for vandalism of her brother’s vehicle, according to a news release issued Thursday by the office of Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Rodriguez was released from custody before sentencing in the vandalism case, and during that time prosecutors said he assaulted another woman and later threatened her in an effort to dissuade her from testifying against him. He was also convicted in that case.

While in custody after that conviction, Rodriquez pleaded guilty to conspiring and participating in the stabbing and beating of another inmate in Monterey County Jail.