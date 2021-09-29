Serial armed robber arrested in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco man has been arrested after police say he committed a series of armed robberies across the city.

The first incident occurred on August 4 when police say 34-year-old Ricardo Murillo got into a delivery driver’s car while they were away from the vehicle on the 4300 block of 18th Street.

When the driver returned, Murillo told the victim that he wanted to take something and that he didn’t want to shoot him. The victim complied with Murillo’s demand to start driving and took a phone before getting out a few blocks later. The victim was not physically harmed in the incident.

On August 8, police say Murillo blocked the path of a 19-year-old female and 19-year-old male who were riding a motorized scooter near Minna Street and 6th Street.

Murillo lifted his shirt, displaying a gun and demanded their property.

The victims ran away before any items were taken.

The suspect also tackled a 24-year-old female victim on August 13 near Pierce Street and Filbert Street, used a taser on them and stole their purse.

A 29-year-old female victim reported having a gun pointed at her while on their bicycle on August 15. Police say Murillo pulled up next to her, also on a bike, and demanded money. The victim gave up their phone before Murillo rode away.

Later that night, a 35-year-old male victim said they were grabbed and held from behind near Steiner Street and Pacific Avenue and their property was taken after the suspect showed a gun. The suspect then rode away on a bike.

Police put out an arrest warrant for Murillo and he was arrested on September 23 after police saw him exiting a store on the 2900 block of 16th Street.

Murillo is booked on four counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, one count of kidnapping, one count of assault by means likely to create great bodily injury and and two counts of being armed in the commission of a felony.