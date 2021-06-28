Serial car break-in suspect seen smashing car windows in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco police are looking for the suspect seen in cell phone video — He was caught three times within the past week breaking into cars near Hyde and Lombard Streets.

The most recent break-in happened Monday morning.

KRON4 spoke to a couple who drove all the way from Chicago to visit San Francisco and on their first day here in the city, this burglary happened.

They say the suspect stole around $1,500 to $2,000 worth of items.

This serial car break-in suspect was seen smashing car windows near Lombard and Hyde Streets in San Francisco three separate times over the past week.

“5 to 10 minutes later we came back and I noticed my passenger seat window was completely shattered. They stole a little black book bag that we tried to put under the seat and I mean I was just so devastated,” Luz Rojas said.

Luz Rojas and her husband Manuel Jimenez were just two of the many victims.

The couple just arrived in San Francisco and on the first day of their visit, this happened while they parked at the famous crooked street to snap a few photos.

“Just watching the video watching the guy search through my personal belongings, the properties I own and then busting our window, it hurts,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez says the suspect got away with cash, documents and personal items worth a total of $2000.

Just a few days later, on Monday morning the thief struck again.

This time he got away with a camera and a large case.

“It’s hurtful and we traveled from Chicago, driving to LA, driving to San Francisco and then watching the video of the same guy breaking into their car, stealing a camera and briefcase, that’s their memories and that’s not something they’re gonna get back,” Jimenez said.

Over the last two years, Lombard Street has become a hot spot for thieves where countless smash and grabs were also caught on camera.

However, it’s not the only tourist attraction getting criminals’ attention.

According to the latest crime data from San Francisco police, the city’s Central Station, which includes Fisherman’s Wharf and Chinatown, has seen a 753% increase in theft from vehicles in May 2021 compared to May 2020.

Witnesses say they later saw that same suspect targeting cars just a couple of blocks away Monday afternoon.

Victims and neighbors say they’re fed up and something needs to change because the crime and break-ins continue to get brazen, more often.