FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A serial DUI driver was sentenced to prison after he killed a Newark woman who was on her way home from church.

An Alameda County judge sentenced Juan Martinez, 49, of Newark, to serve 13 years behind bars for manslaughter, DUI, and hit-and-run.

Erlinda Domingo, 70, never made it home from her Sunday church service on St. Patrick’s Day in 2019.

Martinez was driving a minivan on Central Avenue in Fremont when he veered over a center median and crashed into Domingo’s car head-on, according to Fremont police. Her husband was driving and Domingo was in the front passenger seat.

“Juan Martinez was driving while intoxicated and veered into oncoming traffic on Central Ave. Martinez’s vehicle collided with a vehicle occupied by Mr. William Domingo and Mrs. Erlinda Domingo,” the Fremont Police Department wrote.

Erlinda Domingo died from injuries she suffered from the collision.

Immediately after the crash, Martinez bolted out of his vehicle on foot and hid in a home’s backyard. Fremont police officers found Martinez hiding nearby and arrested him.

Alameda County prosecutors charged Martinez with murder because he already had several prior DUI convictions. Martinez was on probation for a 2016 DUI conviction for another hit-and-run crash in Newark. He was also convicted in 2015 for driving under the influence in Hayward.



Police and prosecutors dedicated “significant resources and time into this investigation in order to provide the Domingo family with a measure of justice and closure,” FPD wrote.



The Fremont Police Department wrote, “We understand that each fatal collision is unique and represents lives lost. We empathize with friends and families of the victims and are hoping that this sentencing would bring some closure to them and to the community.”