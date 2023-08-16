The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify this suspect. (SMCSO image)

(KRON) — A serial groper remained at-large on Wednesday after he targeted multiple women around Millbrae, investigators said. The groper wears a black hoodie with a white “Wall Street Journal” logo, sheriff’s deputies said.

The most recent incident happened on Tuesday at 10:20 p.m. on Poplar Avenue. A 38-year-old woman was walking with her son when the man groped her from behind, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Sgt. Gaby Chaghouri said. The man fled from the scene on foot after the woman began yelling.

On Sunday at 7:35 p.m., a similar incident occurred on Spur Trail near Millbrae Avenue. A 28-year-old woman was walking on the trail when a man groped her. “The individual approached

the victim from behind, subjecting her to a similar instance of inappropriate physical contact,” Chaghouri wrote. He fled on a black mountain bicycle.

Victims described the man as Hispanic, about 30 years old, between 5’7″ – 5’10” inches tall. He was wearing the “Wall Street Journal” sweatshirt and black pants during both incidents.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify this suspect. (Photo: SMCSO)

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify this suspect. (Photo: SMCSO)

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify this suspect. (Photo: SMCSO)

“We have conducted marked saturation patrols, off-road motor patrols, and decoy operations but, moving forward, we will be calling in additional marked and unmarked units to locate this suspect, including Sheriff’s Office specialized units. We need our residents to be our eyes and ears,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call dispatch at 650-363-4911. Anyone with more information relating to these incidents are asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4008.