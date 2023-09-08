The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office released these images of a suspected serial groper. He was later arrested.

(KRON) — A man who is accused of preying on half a dozen women along walking trails in Millbrae and San Bruno will stand trial, a San Mateo County judge ruled this week.

Jaime Mogollan, 40, of San Bruno, remains behind bars in lieu of $300,000 bail. A preliminary hearing for Mogollan concluded on Wednesday after prosecutors presented evidence of sexual assaults that allegedly occurred this summer.

During one incident in August, a 29-year-old Millbrae woman was wearing headphones and walking along Spur Trail. Surveillance cameras positioned at the trail’s entrance showed Mogollan following the woman for three blocks, prosecutors said.

Mogollan “came up behind her, pulled her pants down … and grabbed her buttocks. He then reached between her legs,” prosecutors wrote. The victim struggled to get away and fell to the ground. The assailant fled from the area on a mountain bicycle.

A few days later, a 38-year-old woman was targeted on Poplar Avenue, investigators said. The woman was walking with her son when Mogollan groped her from behind, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The assailant ran after the woman screamed.

The assailant was wearing a distinctive sweatshirt with a “Wall Street Journal” logo during some of the sex assaults. Deputies later found and arrested Mogollan.

Investigators said they linked him to at least six sexual battery incidents. Judge Rachel Holt ordered the defendant to return to court on October 25.