(KRON) — A serial Walnut Creek burglar was arrested last week on Dec. 14, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced on Wednesday. Darrell Lipston was arrested in connection to multiple burglaries on the 100 block of Pringle Avenue.

WCPD officers conducted a probation search of Lipston’s Pittsburg residence. It was discovered that Lipston had all of the stolen property in connection to these burglaries, police said.

Lipston was also arrested for possession of stolen property, conspiracy and violation of probation. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility with no bail, according to county jail records.

On Monday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Lipston. He was charged with six counts of residential burglary, three counts of grand theft and four counts of vandalism.

Lipston is due in court on Jan. 2, 2024.