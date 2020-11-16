Serial West Coast rapist sentenced to 15 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A long-haul truck driver was sentenced to prison for raping and sexually assaulting at least five victims in three states.

Anmol Prasad, 35 of Lathrop, California, plead guilty to assault with intent to commit mayhem, rape, sodomy or oral copulation as well as forced sexual assault, according to police. Authorities from the Bay Area, as well as Oregon and Washington were involved in the investigation.

Police said Prasad also plead guilty to having a dangerous weapon during two of the attacks. One of the attacks in Fremont happened while he was out on bail for an attack in Alameda County.

He was sentenced to 15 years and four months in prison for attacks that happened between 2015-2016, Fremont police said.

Authorities believe Prasad may have more victims. Detectives from the following agencies are investigating: Fremont Police Department, Oakland Police Department, Richmond Police Department, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Police Department in Oregon, and the Renton Police Department in Washington.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Michael Gebhardt at 510-790-6954 or mgebhardt@fremont.gov.