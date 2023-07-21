SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There are growing concerns after a series of robberies involving Bay Area postal workers. In one incident in San Francisco, a mail carrier was beaten before having their postal keys stolen.

The thefts are threatening not only the workers but also the people getting the mail. The postal service inspector for the Bay Area says these crimes targeting mail carriers have become outrageous and alarming.

The robbers’ main target is usually the postal keys, which open up mailboxes, allowing the criminals to sift through or steal items. But the postal inspection service does have some tips to help keep your information out of the wrong hands.

“Threatening violence against anyone who’s trying to do their job, certainly someone like a letter carrier who is such a vital member of the community, this is outrageous and unacceptable,” said U.S. postal inspector Matthew Norfleet.

Norfleet says the Bay Area is a priority as there are several cases currently open. In last week’s robbery, Norfleet says the goal was to steal the keys.

“The postal keys have one legitimate purpose, which is to deliver the mail. The only other thing you can do with them is steal mail,” he said.

Stolen postal keys were at the center of an investigation involving three women who are accused of stealing thousands of pieces of mail in San Pablo. Fake documents, including fake checks, stolen credit and debit cards, home loans and bank deeds were all recovered.

Norfleet says it’s been difficult to prevent the robberies, but mailbox break-ins can be prevented if people clear their mailboxes every day. The burglaries usually happen late or in the overnight hours.

“The mail thieves are going to come back to the places that they have been successful before. By keeping that mail out of the mailbox it will keep it out of the hands of mail thieves and it will make it less desirable to point a gun at a letter carrier to try to get the keys to that mail,” Norfleet said.

He also suggests keeping an eye out for your mail carrier because they are delivering your mail, but never confront a criminal.

“The mail is important, everybody values it. But nothing compares to human life. We don’t want to see anybody get injured trying to protect the mail more than what has already happened,” he said.

For information about mail crimes, the postal inspector service does offer rewards up to $50,000. You can contact them 24 hours a day at (877) 876-2455.