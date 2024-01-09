SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There has been a rash of break-ins at businesses along Clement Street in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD confirmed break-ins at Hamburger Haven, Toy Boat By Jane and Park Life.

Break-ins have also been reported at the Blue Danube Coffee House, Lime Tree and Foggy Notion. However, SFPD had no details confirming those reports.

Hamburger Haven

On Friday Dec. 29 at around 3:53 a.m., SFPD officers from the Richmond Station responded to Hamburger Haven on the 800 block of Clement regarding a burglary. Arriving on the scene, officers observed property damage to the business.

A walkthrough with the business owner confirmed the business had suffered significant property damage, police said. Nothing has been reported stolen.

Toy Boat By Jane

On Tuesday, Jan. 9 at around 7 a.m., SFPD officers responded to Toy Boat By Jane on the 400 block of Clement regarding vandalism. At the scene, officers met with the victim who said they closed the business on Monday, Jan. 8 only to return the following morning and observe damage to the business entry. Again, nothing was stolen.

Park Live

Later Tuesday morning, at 9:09 a.m., SFPD officers responded to Park Life on the 200 block of Clement, again regarding vandalism. At the scene, officers met with the victim who also said they’d closed the business on Monday and returned to observe damage at the entry of the business. As in the other cases, nothing was reported stolen.

Lime Tree

Surveillance video obtained by KRON4 (watch below) shows what appears to be someone breaking into the Lime Tree, located on the 300 block of Clement. SFPD had no details to provide on that incident and it is not known if anything was taken.

Investigations into several of the incidents remain active and ongoing, police said. It has not been determined if the incidents are connected.