ALUM ROCK (KRON) – Two small earthquakes rattled near Alum Rock on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 5:16 p.m. about 4.7 miles southwest of Alum Rock.

The first quake measured at 2.2 miles in depth.

Just five minutes later, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit in the same location.

The second quake was also measured at 2.2 miles in depth.

