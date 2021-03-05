String of hot prowl burglaries reported in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A series of hot prowl burglaries have been reported in the past 24 hours in San Francisco, according to authorities.

On March 5, SFPD reported three hot prowls in the span of 24 hours, and five within 48 hours.

A hot prowl is when the victim is inside their home at the time of the burglary.

Throughout the city, SFPD says burglaries are up 59.% in 2021 compared to last year.

The area with the biggest spike is the Richmond District at 291% for this type of crime compared to this time in 2020.

Visit SFPD’s Crime Dashboard for more information.