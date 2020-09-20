Series of sexual battery assaults reported in San Francisco neighborhoods

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating after a number of sexual battery assaults have been reported in several different neighborhoods.

The assaults have been reported by different victims in the Richmond, Sea Cliff, Pac Heights and Laurel Heights.

Police say the attacks are happening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Two victims say they were slapped on their behind.

And one victim claims they were groped all over.

We talked with one victim who wishes to be not identified about what happened to her..

<no name victim: “The attacker ran up behind us and smacked our back sides incredibly hard and kept running away. he does not look homeless, he’s young, he’s getting significantly more violent and aggressive each time,” the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “So last night (Thursday) there was another incident where he grabbed another woman’s face and her back side and tried to drag her into a more secluded area so I think he’s building up confidence but I’m not sure what he’s gearing up to do next so it’s just scary he’s on the loose.”

The suspect is described as a 6-foot male last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

