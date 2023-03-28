(KRON) — A series of magnitude 2.6 to 3.5 earthquakes hit about near Pacifica Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first quake hit just after 6 a.m. It had a depth of almost 6 miles with light shakes reportedly felt down the Peninsula, parts of the East Bay and as far south as Santa Cruz, according to the USGS’s Did You Feel It? reports.

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was the first in a series of small earthquake to hit near Pacifica. (United States Geological Survey)

The second and third earthquakes hit at 6:03 a.m. and 6:04 a.m., according to the USGS. The USGS reported both as 2.6-magnitude quakes.

Small earthquakes in the Bay Area this morning. Felt like someone was shaking my car. After working in the Midwest for two years, I forgot what they felt like and just got used to tornadoes and blizzards.👀 ❄️ 🌪️ None are fun, be safe everyone! — Michael Thomas (@michaeltnews) March 28, 2023

Several viewers told KRON4 they felt its impacts, but no damage or injuries have been reported.