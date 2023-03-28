(KRON) — A series of magnitude 2.6 to 3.5 earthquakes hit about near Pacifica Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The first quake hit just after 6 a.m. It had a depth of almost 6 miles with light shakes reportedly felt down the Peninsula, parts of the East Bay and as far south as Santa Cruz, according to the USGS’s Did You Feel It? reports.
The second and third earthquakes hit at 6:03 a.m. and 6:04 a.m., according to the USGS. The USGS reported both as 2.6-magnitude quakes.
Several viewers told KRON4 they felt its impacts, but no damage or injuries have been reported.