(KRON) — A woman has life-threatening injuries after a “major” car crash in the South Bay, the San Jose Police Department reported.

SJPD responded to the area of Monterey Highway and Live Oak Avenue at 6:13 p.m. for a wreck involving multiple vehicles. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Southbound Monterey Highway was closed between Live Oak Avenue and Palm Avenue due to the wreck. SJPD expects the closure will last several hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.