BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) – A serious traffic crash was reported on Marin Avenue in Berkeley on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Marin Ave. is closed from Grizzly Peak Blvd. to The Circle due to a serious traffic collision. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/X4ox79JE6m — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) May 11, 2021

The crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. near San Benito Road.

Marin Avenue is closed from Grizzly Peak Boulevard to The Circle, according to police.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.