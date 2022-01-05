Service dog stolen from owner in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A German Shepherd service dog was stolen from its owner Monday night in San Francisco, according to police.

“Summer” is 5 years old and was grabbed by a suspect on Octavia and Waller Street — just outside and north of the city’s Mission District.

Police said the suspect grabbed Summer’s harness and ran away southbound on Octavia towards Market Street around 7:43 p.m.

On 1/3/22 @ 7:43pm, "Summer" a 5 year old German Shepherd dog was @ Waller/Octavia when a suspect grabbed Summer's harness & fled southbound on Octavia towards Market. Summer is a certified service dog & microchipped. Please contact @SFPD or ParkStation w/any info. Case#220005654 pic.twitter.com/98VUeOBiP0 — SFPD Park Station (@SFPDPark) January 5, 2022

Summer is still missing, and no suspect has been arrested.

This is the second stolen dog reported in San Francisco in the last four days. The first incident happened in the Marina District.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call San Francisco Police Department Park Station at 415-242-3000 or provide an anonymous tip via the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.