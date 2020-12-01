Seton Medical Center CEO says staffing a concern as cases surge

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Seton Medical Center is at the brink of having too many patients.

The number of hospital beds isn’t the concern, it’s the staffing.

“I think the biggest issue now is the number of staff that we can actually get in to actually staff our beds,” said Seton Medical Center CEO Anthony Armada.

He said there is capacity at their different hospitals but having staff to care for incoming patients is critical.

“We’re pretty good on PPE for the moment, the county has done a great job in supporting us in making sure we have the PPE,” said Armada.

However, staffing is an issue nationwide, especially for specialty departments like the intensive care and emergency units, he said.

Armada adds that he agrees with issuing a shelter in place order in California. “We have to do something to reduce some of the surge.”

Governor Gavin Newsom first warned of a Stay-at-Home order on Monday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state increased by 90% and could get even worse as people start getting infected and hospitalized as a result of Thanksgiving celebrations.

In times of a critical shortage of staff in hospitals, the Centers For Disease Control advises canceling non-essential procedures and visits, moving healthcare personnel to support other urgent patient care needs.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that hospitals across the country are short on staff.