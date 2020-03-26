Seton Medical Center in Daly City reopens for coronavirus response

DALY CITY (KRON) – Seton Medical Center on Thursday has reopened to accept coronavirus patients in response to the growing pandemic.

The center will accept up to 220 COVID-19 patients on behalf of the state.

According to a statement, California also has a three-month lease agreement with St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles. The state is readying that facility to begin providing care for up to 366 coronavirus patients as soon as possible.

Last week the state reopened Community Hospital in Long Beach to accept patients transferred from other hospitals in the area.

Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) commended Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to buy Seton Medical Center, which would have otherwise closed.

“I’m grateful the Governor saw the urgent need to keep Seton Medical Center open during this pandemic,” said Ting, whose district includes Daly City. “But even after our current public health crisis passes, it would have been imperative for this facility remain open because 27,000 patients, mostly elderly and low-income, are served there. Seton’s closure would have created a health care desert. I’m proud to have worked with community leaders over the past year to help save it.”

Verity, owners of Seton Medical Center and other health facilities, filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

