(KRON) — Several kayakers were rescued from the water near Mission Bay on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Around 1 p.m., five kayakers were rescued by an SFFD boat near near Barry Bonds Jr. Giants Field, a tee ball field just across the water from Oracle Park. Another two kayakers were pulled from the water by crew members of a local fishing vessel.

SFFD later said a total of eight victims were rescued. Two adults and six children were involved. The children ranged in age from 11 to 15 years old.

KRON On is streaming now

All victims were evaluated by the SFFD emergency medical staff and are in good condition. No other details were shared.