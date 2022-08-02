OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Seven small businesses in Oakland’s Little Saigon neighborhood were broken into and robbed on Sunday morning, according to Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas. The robberies happened just two weeks after rideshare driver Kon Fung was shot and killed in the same neighborhood.

“I am heartbroken by the deliberate targeting of an entire strip mall in a working-class, refugee community that has already disproportionately suffered from crime, violence, and trauma throughout and long before the pandemic,” Fortunato Bas said.

Since the robberies, Fortunato Bas said a meeting was held between Little Saigon merchants and a Vietnamese Liaison Officer recently appointed by OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong. She is also working on opening a police sub-station and watch office in the neighborhood.

On July 17, Fung was killed in broad daylight in an attempted robbery on the 2000 block of 13th Avenue. A video released by the Oakland Police Department shows two people go up to his car, open the door and fire a shot before running away.

In Oakland’s mid-cycle budget, $110,000 was set aside for safety resources in Little Saigon. The Oakland Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce is attempting to raise funds for private cameras in the area. Anyone who wishes to donate can do so HERE.