Seventh arrest made in connection to 2016 Novato homicide

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities in Marin county made an arrest in connection to a 2016 homicide.

On May 25, 2016 around 5 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the end of Fairway Drive in Novato for a man who reported he had been shot.

Deputies arrived on scene and found two victims. One victim was taken to the hospital and recovered from his injuries. The other victim was pronounced dead.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office launched one of the most extensive investigation in department history.

During the course of the investigation, one of the suspects was identified as 24-year-old Javier Guevara of Novato.

On Oct. 16, 2021, more than five years later, Guevara was taken into custody by Sheriff’s Office personnel with the assistance of the Marin County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshall’s Service.

Guevara is the seventh arrest made by Sheriff’s Office Detectives in relation to the incident. He was booked on the following charges in the Marin County Jail: Murder, attempted murder and aggravated mayhem.