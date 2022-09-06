SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – For the seventh consecutive day California has issued a Flex Alert amid an unprecedented September heat wave that’s seen thousands left without power and temperature records smashed in some Bay Area communities.

The Flex Alert is for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What is a Flex Alert?

A Flex Alert is issued when the state wants people to conserve energy use to prevent strain on the electrical grid, which could lead to outages.

“Over the last several days we have seen a positive impact on lowering demand because of everyone’s help, but now we need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we’ve seen so far as this historic heat wave continues to intensify,” Elliot Mainzer, the California Independent System Operator’s president and CEO, stated in a press release.

The state has issued tips for flex alerts:

Limit use of major appliances such as the washer and dryer, dishwasher and oven to before 4 p.m. and after 9 p.m.

adjust blinds and drapes

pre-cool your home to as low as 72 degrees prior to the Flex Alert taking effect

During the flex alert, the state asks residents to avoid using major appliances, set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher and turn off unnecessary lights.