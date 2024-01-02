OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Police Department detectives made several arrests in connection to the homicide of OPD Officer Tuan Le, police announced Tuesday. Le was slain in the line of duty early Friday morning.

Police said they have made “significant progress” in their investigation since Le was fatally shot by a group of burglars near Jack London Square. A gunman opened fire on Le while multiple suspects ran out of a business and fled from the area, police said.

“OPD has made significant progress in the investigation, resulting in several additional arrests over the weekend,” Oakland police spokesperson Paul Chambers wrote. “Our officers continue to work tirelessly to bring justice to the Le family. We are all devastated by this senseless act of violence.”

OPD’s officers embarked on 2024 mourning their fallen officer, and working around-the-clock to identify every person who fled from the burglary and homicide scene.

Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le (Image courtesy Oakland Police Department)

“Our collective efforts will not stop until all those responsible for this tragedy are brought to justice,” Chambers wrote.

To catch Le’s killer, Oakland police teamed up with the FBI, San Francisco Police Department, Livermore Police Department, Vallejo Police Department, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, California Attorney General’s Office, California Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the US Marshals.

None of the arrested suspects’ names were immediately released Tuesday.

Evidence markers dot a large crime scene after an Oakland Police Department officer was killed on Dec. 29, 2023. (KRON4 image)

Le was fatally shot around 4:30 a.m. Friday while he was driving an unmarked OPD vehicle to a business on Embarcadero that was broken into twice, interim police chief Darren Allison said. A second officer was with Le in the vehicle at the time.

The officers never returned gunfire, Allison said.

OPD officers carried a gravely wounded Le on their shoulders to a nearby hospital, Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donelan said. He died four hours later with his wife and mother by his side.

Le was the 54th Oakland Police Department officer killed in the line of duty.

