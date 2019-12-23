Several arrested in string of East Bay home burglaries

FREMONT (KRON) – Fremont police have arrested several people in connection with a string of home burglaries in the East Bay that happened in September.

Photos show one of the suspects kicking in the front door of a home in Pleasanton.

It happened on Sept. 11.

The photos were posted on the Nextdoor app and Pleasanton police detectives reached out to neighboring departments about the incident.

Then on Halloween, Fremont police noticed a similar pattern to some home burglaries in their area too.

Three suspects – all minors – were arrested in connection with the crimes.

