SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A new study has labeled several Bay Area cities as some of the happiest cities in America.

Fremont, San Francisco, and San Jose ranked in the top five as the “happiest” cities in the nation, according to WalletHub’s “2022’s Happiest Cities in America,” list.

WalletHub drew upon various findings of “positive-psychology” research in order to determine which among more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people in America.

Each city was examined based on 30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Fremont (rank: 1 overall)

Courtesy: WalletHub’s ” 2022’s Happiest Cities in America.”

The city of Fremont came in as the happiest city in America with a total score of 77.13 — scoring number one in emotional and physical well-being.

Fremont also ranked fourth in the highest sports participation rate and number one in the lowest separation and divorce rate categories.

San Francisco (rank: 3 overall)

(JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The study ranks San Francisco at the top of cities with the highest income growth with a total score of 71.1.

The city ranks fourth in emotional and physical well-being and 44 in community and environment.

Community and environment are based on the WalletHub metric of separation and divorce rate, hate crime incidents per capita, ideal weather, amount of parkland per 1,000 residents, and more.

San Jose (rank: 4 overall)

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Jose ranked second in emotional and physical well-being, sixth in income and development, and 55 for community and environment.

The nation’s 10th largest city also ranked one of the cities with the lowest depression rate (fourth), and lowest separation and divorce rate (fifth).

Note: Oakland came in at 16.

To learn more about the study, click here.