Several Bay Area counties rank among top healthiest U.S. communities

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 29: People play in a fountain outside of the Fairmont Hotel August 29, 2007 in downtown San Jose, California. The U.S. Census Bureau released its newest population survey today and named San Jose, California as the richest city in the United States with a population of 500,000 or more. The median household income in San Jose is $74,000. San Francisco, California and San Diego, California were second and third followed by Seattle, Washington and Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looks like a lot of the Bay Area is very healthy!

U.S. News & World Report released its latest Healthiest Communities rankings, which analyzed data of more than 3,000 communities nationwide.

The following Bay Area counties ranked among the top 50 healthiest communities:

Santa Clara County (#40)

San Mateo County (#43)

Marin County (#49)

Bay Area counties that scored the highest in the Mental Health subcategory:

Santa Clara County (#4)

San Mateo County (#5)

Population Health subcategory:

Santa Clara County (#5)

Here’s how some of the other Bay Area counties fared in the top 500 Healthiest Communities:

Contra Costa County (#205)

Alameda County (#217)

Sonoma County (#250)

Napa County (#281)

San Francisco County (#404)

Solano County (#425)

The report featured data on the connection between community health and COVID-19, including vaccination rates, as well as the impact of mental health on overall well-being.

You can learn more about the study here.