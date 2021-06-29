Several Bay Area counties rank among top healthiest U.S. communities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looks like a lot of the Bay Area is very healthy!
U.S. News & World Report released its latest Healthiest Communities rankings, which analyzed data of more than 3,000 communities nationwide.
The following Bay Area counties ranked among the top 50 healthiest communities:
- Santa Clara County (#40)
- San Mateo County (#43)
- Marin County (#49)
Bay Area counties that scored the highest in the Mental Health subcategory:
- Santa Clara County (#4)
- San Mateo County (#5)
Population Health subcategory:
- Santa Clara County (#5)
Here’s how some of the other Bay Area counties fared in the top 500 Healthiest Communities:
- Contra Costa County (#205)
- Alameda County (#217)
- Sonoma County (#250)
- Napa County (#281)
- San Francisco County (#404)
- Solano County (#425)
The report featured data on the connection between community health and COVID-19, including vaccination rates, as well as the impact of mental health on overall well-being.
You can learn more about the study here.