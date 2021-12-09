Several Bay Area parks set to be built or renovated through state grant program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that the state is setting aside $548 million in grant funding to create 112 new parks in communities across California.
Part of the Newsom Administration’s “Outdoor for All” initiative — the grant funding aims to enable Californians, regardless of zip code or income, to access parks and open space.
According to the State, the grants represent the single-largest investment in state history in expanding access to parks in underserved communities — with new or enhanced parks funded in every region of California.
“People from all over the world come to visit our state’s natural wonders, but too many Californians today lack access to parks and open space in their own neighborhoods,” said Governor Newsom.
“This historic investment will revitalize and create new parks in more than 100 local communities, dramatically expanding access to the outdoors across the state and ensuring more Californians from all walks of life can reap the benefits for our hearts, minds and bodies for generations to come.”
Here’s a list of Bay Area grant recipients:
|County
|City
|Project
|Award amount
|Alameda
|Berkeley
|Santa Fe Railroad Trackbed to Park Conversion
|$5,000,000
|Alameda
|Fremont
|Dusterberry Neighborhood Park
|$4,000,000
|Alameda
|Oakland,Parks
|Lincoln Square Park and Rec Center Renovation
|$8,500,000
|Alameda
|Trust for Public Land, Bay Area
|Mateo Street Park
|$7,082,000
|Alameda
|Trust for Public Land, Bay Area
|Bridges Academy Green Schoolyard Park
|$1,315,000
|Alameda
|Trust for Public Land, Bay Area
|Verdese Carter Park Renovation
|$8,439,000
|Contra Costa
|Ambrose R.P.D.
|Anuta Park Renovation
|$269,944
|Contra Costa
|City of Richmond
|Shields Reid Park Revitalization
|$8,000,000
|Contra Costa
|City of Richmond
|Dirt World Bike Park Renovation
|$1,170,000
|San Francisco
|City & County of San Francisco RPD
|Playground at India Basin Shoreline Park
|$5,768,000
|San Francisco
|Trust for Public Land, Bay Area
|Buchanan Mall Renewal Project
|$5,800,000
|Solano
|City of Fairfield
|2030 N. Texas Park
|$5,669,210
|Solano
|City of Vacaville
|Brown Street New Park
|$6,700,000
Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín responding to the five million dollar’s awarded to the city to create a new Santa Fe Railroad Trackbed Park.
“Today the City of Berkeley is one step closer to building a new green public space where children can play, pets can run wild, students can learn, and friends can gather,” said Arreguín.
“Knowing that public green spaces promote healthy safe communities, I am grateful for the resources to transform the currently unused land at the Santa Fe Right of Way into a public park and greenway in Southwest Berkeley, which has historically been overlooked when creating parks and open space.”
The City of Berkeley’s grant application was recently approved through the Outdoor for All Initiative and will now use the funds to transform a 1,300-foot stretch of land between Blake and Ward Streets just west of Sacramento Street that has remained undeveloped.
