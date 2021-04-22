Several burglars ransack East Bay GameStop after midnight: police

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A group of over 25 vehicles pulled up to an Emeryville GameStop just after midnight and the passengers broke in and ransacked the store, police said.

The people smashed the glass, pried open doors and stole merchandise, according to the Emeryville Police Department. They first attempted this at a nearby Best Buy in Oakland but could not force entry, police said, instead targeting the GameStop on Hollis St.

The burglars reportedly drove away with the stolen merchandise as police arrive on scene. Police officers said they were able to take in one suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jose Lujan.

Lujan is facing charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.