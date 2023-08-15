(KRON) — Several businesses were burglarized on Saturday near downtown Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
The burglaries occurred around 7 a.m. in the 300 block of 26th Street. Officers arrived to the area and found physical damage to each of the businesses’ front entryways.
The photo on the left shows one of the businesses whose front entrance was severely damaged by the burglars.
Image: @chefsmelly (Instagram)
According to police, it appeared that the individual(s) took several items from each business before leaving the area.
The burglaries are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Burglary Section at 510-238-3951.