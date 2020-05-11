Several California DMV offices reopen for business

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – The Concord DMV opens at 8 a.m. Monday and is one of the field offices across the state reopening after being closed for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other Bay Area locations that reopened for business on Friday since late March include Concord, Oakland-Claremont, San Francisco, San Jose DLPC, and Santa Rosa.

Customers who have appointments and with transactions that require an in-person visit to an office are allowed inside.

Face masks will be mandatory to enter the DMV.

Transactions that are being accepted include paying registration, reinstating a suspended license, and processing a REAL ID.

Officials say all DMV employees will practice social distancing while serving customers.

Since the temporary closure, the DMV has launched a virtual field office for a lot of key services, so that is still available if you want to avoid crowds and leaving your home.

The DMV has also granted extensions for renewals of car registration, transfers, and ID/driver’s licenses.

Latest Stories: