Several cars damaged by hit-and-run driver in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run driver crashed into four parked cars in San Jose overnight.

It happened on South Capitol Avenue and Belfast Drive.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the hit-and-run driver smashing into a parked Toyota Prius, causing that car to crash into three other cars.

A total of four parked cars have been damaged from this crash – a Prius, silver Lexus, a GMC, and an Infiniti minivan.

The driver took off from the scene in a light-colored Buick.

No one was hurt.

It’s unclear at this time if the driver was injured in this crash.

San Jose police are still trying to identify the driver and are investigating if drugs or alcohol are involved.

People on scene say there was a case of beer on top of the truck.

KRON4 has reached out to the San Jose Police Department for further details and is waiting to hear back.

