Several COVID-19 cases reported at Berkeley High School

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Seven positive COVID-19 cases have been reported at Berkeley High School, according to the school district.

On Thursday, the Berkeley Unified School District was informed that those who tested positive are at home isolating.

According to the Berkeley Public Health Department, at least five cases “represent a COVID-19 outbreak at Berkeley High School.”

School officials say six of the case have impacted the athletics department.

Those in close contact with these people have been notified of the outbreak.

Some people on campus have been asked by public health officials to receive additional testing.

Immediate testing was provided by the district on Thursday. Testing will also be available on Monday, Nov. 1.

Students in the Berkeley Unified School District will have no school on Friday, Oct. 29 due to a pre-planned event on the calendar.

The school district will continue to monitor the testing and safety protocols.