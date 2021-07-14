Several dogs attacked by coyotes in San Jose

Close to a dozen dogs have been attacked recently by coyotes in one San Jose neighborhood. One resident says his dog has been followed by coyotes more than once.

Multiple reports of aggressive coyotes preying on small dogs who live with their owners inside a private gated senior living community at The Villages Golf and Country Club in San Jose.

Some attacks have been deadly.

“We’ve seen them on our walk and we’ve been followed by them,” said San Jose resident David Baugher.

Baugher has lived in the area for over 20-years and has noticed more coyotes in the neighborhood.

“Yeah, it’s very concerning. I believe that they’re coming down for the water because there is a little stream that flows,” said San Jose resident David Baugher.

The coyotes are also looking for alternative food sources says spokesperson for California Fish and Wildlife Ken Paglia.

“Coyotes are extremely adaptable animals that have learned to live alongside humans…”

The management at the villages has a website dedicated to keeping residents informed about coyote sightings and the best ways to co-exist with the animals.

“Essentially, the best way to eliminate coyotes from coming onto your property is to eliminate all attractants,” said Baugher.