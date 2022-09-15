OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several people are injured after a shooting and a crash in Oakland Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

OPD officers responded to the 4200 block of International Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds. A pedestrian was also injured after being struck by a vehicle at the scene of the shooting.

All of the victims were taken to local hospitals and are now listed as being in stable condition. Police did not specify how many victims there were. OPD also did not announce the arrest of any suspects.

Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 510-238-3426.