SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man allegedly driving under the influence hit three cars during rush hour and injured several, Santa Rosa police said. Police arrested him after he fled the scene on foot, SRPD officials said.

Police responded to reports of an accident involving four vehicles at the intersection of Stony Point Road and College Avenue. The suspect, Luis Perez Perez, 24, was driving in a gray Honda north on Stony Point Road approaching College Avenue before crashing into three vehicles that were stopped in traffic.

Medical personnel treated several people injured during the accident, two of which were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said Perez Perez exhibited signs of intoxication and fled the scene on foot. Officers ultimately found Perez Perez, 24, on Jennings Avenue just east of Marlow Road and conducted a DUI investigation.

Perez Perez was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content over .08% and hit and run with injury.